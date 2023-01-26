OnePlus has a packed event planned for 7 February and now there's a tablet to look forward to.

OnePlus already has a lot going on at its Cloud 11 event in India on 7 February, but we now look set to see the release of a tablet as well.

While OnePlus was already expected to show off the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 R, and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at the event the company has now added the OnePlus Pad to the list as well.

As first reported by MySmartPrice, OnePlus will announce the tablet at the same Cloud 11 event that is already looking pretty stacked. As well as the new phones and earbuds we're also expecting the company to unveil the OnePlus Q2 Pro TV and a OnePlus keyboard.

As if that wasn't already enough to make the head spin, the first OnePlus tablet is now also making an entrance into the Indian market. Quite what it will look like or offer in terms of features and specifications isn't yet clear - but it seems likely that we can expect some sort of rebadged Oppo device.

The tablet leaked back in late 2022, with leaker Max Jambor saying that it was in development and would launch at some point in 2023.

If the new OnePlus Pad really is an Oppo in disguise, it's possible that it will ship with an 11-inch display sporting a 120Hz refresh rate. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip also seems likely.

But it's also possible that this will be an entirely new device. If that turns out to be the case all bets are off and the OnePlus Pad could offer something entirely new. Thankfully, 7 February is just around the corner so we at least won't have to wait too much longer before all of our questions are answered.

Expectations are already high for the Cloud 11 event thanks to the sheer number of products on the slate, but a first OnePlus tablet for the region will make things even more interesting.