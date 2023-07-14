OnePlus is getting ready to officially announce its first foldable phone and it's shaping up to be an interesting addition to a growing market. Now thought to be called the OnePlus Open, we think we might know exactly when the company intends to take the wraps off its next flagship device.

While OnePlus is yet to confirm the date itself, two new reports now point to the same date which is enough to suggest that there might be some fire to go with this particular smoke. And if that's right, we won't have to wait all that long for some official news on the OnePlus Open.

A new foldable, coming soon

Following a leak last month that shared new renders of the OnePlus Open (thought to be called the OnePlus Fold at the time) we now have new information, this time about the announcement date. The first report comes via Smartprix and the previously reliable leaker "Arvind". And according to them, we can expect the phone to be shown off for the first time during an event on 29 August 2023. The leaker didn't give any information on how they came about that information, however.

That same date has since been backed up by another leaker, this time in the form of Max Jambor on Twitter. They again point to the same 29 August date for the OnePlus Open event, although it isn't clear who their sources are, either.

This does all give us a little more confidence in that date, despite any clear information on where it might have originated. The track record of both leakers suggests that 29 August is a date worth keeping an eye on at the very least.

The phone itself is worth checking out, too. Assuming the leaks are correct we can expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and up to 16GB of RAM to form the basis for the device, paired with 256GB of storage. The main display will be a 7.8-inch foldable affair with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, a 6.3-inch display is also likely to sport the same 120Hz refresh rate via an AMOLED panel according to MySmartPrice.

Camera-wise, a main 48-megapixel sensor is expected to be joined by a 38-megapixel ultrawide and a 64-megapixel telephoto, too. 32-megapixel and 20-megapixel selfie cameras are thought to round out the main camera specs.

Finishing things up, a 4,800mAh battery and 67W fast charging should be enough for a lot of people. But with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 also set to be announced in the same week the OnePlus whatever-it's-called is going to have some strong competition to deal with right out of the gate.