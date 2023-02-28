The OnePlus Nord 3 could be a rebadged version of China's Ace 2V - and it could launch pretty soon.

If you've been waiting for the OnePlus Nord 3 launch, you might be in luck. At least, you will be if you happen to be in China.

That's because OnePlus looks set to launch the Nord 3 as the OnePlus Ace 2V in China and it now looks set to do it as soon as March 7, 2023. Those looking for the global version will get the phone branded as the Nord 3 however, and that now looks set for a July 2023 release, according to leaker Max Jambor on Twitter.

We're already fairly familiar with what the specifications will be thanks to previous leaks, but they're worth taking another look at.

Things kick off with the expected 6.72-inch AMOLED display that will reportedly have a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. On the inside, we're told to expect a MediaTek octa-core Dimensity 9000 chip, while up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be offered as an option. The base model will be a more modest one, however, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage the order of the day.

MySmartPrice goes on to report that the phone will have three cameras,s starting with a main 50-megapixel shooter. We move on to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide option while the 2-megapixel macro sensor is probably best left unused. The selfie camera is much more impressive though, all thanks to a 16-megapixel camera that should handle everything that most people will throw at it.

Other specifications worth noting include a 5,000mAh battery which will be charged using 80W SuperVOOC fast-charging capabilities. That should be more than enough to keep owners of these phones ticking along during even the longest of days.