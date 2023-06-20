The world of the foldable phone continues to get more and more interesting. And with Samsung undoubtedly the key player in the market, other companies continue to get involved. Now, it looks like OnePlus will be the next.

The phone, set to be called either the OnePlus Fold or OnePlus V Fold depending on who you listen to, might have just leaked in a pretty big way. Leaker @OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, has shared a series of renders that claim to show the first OnePlus foldable to reach the market.

OnePlus Fold, coming soon?

So what do we know about the OnePlus Fold? Well, we're told to expect a premium look and feel thanks to a faux leather back. In terms of cameras, the familiar Hasselblad branding is present and correct as is a periscope lens, the likes of which Samsung is best known for. The zoom-improving technology is also expected to make its way to the iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year, too.

Like other OnePlus phones, we're told to expect the OnePlus Fold to feature an alert slider, while a power button will also include a fingerprint sensor for those who enjoy their biometric unlocking.

But undoubtedly the most obvious thing we can see from the images shared today is what appear to be small bezels, hopefully making for a very modern look and feel. On the inside, the camera appears to be in a cutout in the top left corner, while the outer camera can be found in a central hole-punch arrangement.

In terms of specifications, we've been told to look for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip to live alongside a 4,800mAh battery. The cameras sound impressive enough, with a main 50-megapixel camera thought to be joined by an additional ultra-wide shooter. We already mentioned the periscope lens, too.

As for when this will be made available for people to buy, that's a good question. Sources have told Smartprix that August is a possibility, but we might have to wait until we get a little closer to the big day before we can be sure about any of that.