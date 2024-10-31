Key Takeaways The OnePlus 13 has officially been announced and is launching in China on November 1st.

The phone has a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 6,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to make a global debut early next year.

OnePlus fans rejoice -- the OnePlus 13 has finally arrived. But just in China, for now.

After months of rumors and speculation, OnePlus has revealed its flagship phone. The long-awaited OnePlus 13 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and releases in China on November 1st.

The 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM model starts at ¥4,499 (about $632) and the 1TB of storage and 24GB of RAM model is ¥5,999 (about $843). The phone will be available in blue, white, and obsidian colors.

OnePlus 13 The brand new OnePlus 13 has a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with a 6,000mAh battery. The phone launches in China November 1st, with a global launch coming soon. Brand OnePlus SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.82-inch, 1440 x 3168 pixel resolution RAM 12GB, 24GB Storage 256GB, 1TB Battery 6,000mAh Operating System OxygenOS 15 Front camera 32 megapixel Rear camera Three 50 megapixel cameras Colors Blue, White, Obsidian IP Rating IP69 Price ¥4,499 (about $632) Expand

The OnePlus 13 is going to be a beast

This phone is going to be an absolute powerhouse thanks to its processor and battery

The OnePlus 13 has a new 6,000mAH battery, a big upgrade from the 5,400mAH battery on the OnePlus 12 . The OnePlus 13 is also thinner than the OnePlus 12 thanks to its silicon carbon technology, which has more power density than the lithium polymer batteries found in most phones. The OnePlus 13 has the same charging speed as the OnePlus 12, offering 100W with a USB-C cable or 50W when using one of OnePlus' wireless chargers.

The OnePlus 13 ships with OxygenOS 15 , which OnePlus recently revealed.

The screen on the OnePlus 13 is now flat with curved edges, but it's the same size as the OnePlus 12, offering a 6.82-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has a 1440 x 3168 pixel resolution display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The OnePlus 13 features a new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which makes unlocking the phone easier in low light conditions or if your finger happens to be wet. The phone also has a new IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, an improvement from the IP65 rating the OnePlus 12 has.

Camera-wise, the OnePlus 13 has three 50-megapixel cameras with Hasselbald branding. The main camera has a 1/1.43-inch sensor with optical image stabilization. It also features a 1/1.95-sensor with telephoto zoom, and a 120-degree ultra-wide angle camera with macro photography capabilities. Plus, the phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The OnePlus 13 will likely make its global debut early next year, possibly in January. The OnePlus 12 launched in December last year in China, and made its global debut in late January, so the OnePlus 13 could follow a similar path.