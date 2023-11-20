Key Takeaways The OnePlus 12 will be announced on December 4, beating Samsung's flagship models to the market. OnePlus has a history of early releases.

When it comes to flagship phone launches you might be forgiven for thinking that 2023 is set to fizzle out before we get to 2024 and everything starts all over again. But you'd be wrong because the OnePlus 12 is about to be announced and it's going to arrive more than a month before Samsung's own flagship models.

With Samsung expected to unveil the Galaxy S24 lineup in January, it's now clear that OnePlus is going to beat it to the punch with the unveiling of the OnePlus 12 on 4 December. OnePlus has a history of getting its new phones out ahead of most companies and we now know that the phone will be shown off officially on 4 December at 19:00 local time in China.

A new display to look forward to

The unveiling was confirmed by a Weibo post from Li JieLouis, OnePlus' China president. The phone is a particularly important one for OnePlus with this model being part of the company's tenth-anniversary celebrations.

We've been hearing plenty of leaks relating to the OnePlus 12 of late including confirmation that the phone will use a BOE's latest X1 OLED display with a 2K resolution and a peak brightness of a whopping 2,600 nits. That's sure to be quite the monster of a display and we should expect it to be one of the better displays on the market.

Other leaks include talk of a 50W wireless charging capability and of course the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. In terms of cameras, a 50-megapixel main sensor will likely be joined by a 64-megapixel 3x optical zoom camera. A 50-megapixel ultrawide rounds out the main camera systems, we're told.

There is of course plenty that we don't yet know like when the phone will go on sale internationally and how much it will cost once it does. Storage options are yet to be confirmed as well, and there is always a chance that the leaks we've seen to date might not be accurate as well. Thankfully, we will only have to wait a short amount of time before we find out what the new phone has to offer anyway.