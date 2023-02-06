We might now know when it's coming and some of the specs it will offer when it does arrive.

The Nothing Phone (2) is official but we still don't know for sure when it will arrive. That doesn't mean that we don't have an inkling, though. And a new leak might have given us much more as well.

Nothing co-founder and CEO Car Pei announced the Phone (2) recently, confirming that it will get a U.S. launch unlike the Nothing Phone (1). He stopped short of confirming too much, but a leak has given us an indication of not only when the new phone will launch but what it'll have to offer once it does.

Sources have reportedly told MySmartPrice that the Nothing Phone (2) will arrive "in the third quarter of 2023," adding that the exact launch date or even the month isn't yet known. Beyond that, we have some potential specifications to sink our teeth into.

Those specifications start with claims that the Nothing Phone (2) will offer a premium experience thanks to the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chip. Again, the exact chip that will be used isn't yet known, but it's been suggested that at least 12GB of RAM will also be found inside this thing. That RAM will be helped out by virtual RAM support, allowing some of the 256GB of storage to be used as memory when needed. That should ensure a buttery-smooth experience throughout.

Out front, we're told to expect an AMOLED display. While no resolution or screen size information has so far been shared, we can bet that a variable 120Hz refresh rate will be part of the package.

Back on the inside, the battery is set to be a 5,000mAh part which is a notable upgrade over the 4,500mAh battery that was used in the Nothing Phone (1). That could ensure improved battery life depending on the other components used and how power-hungry that Qualcomm chip turns out to be.

Without a doubt, the most interesting news about the Nothing Phone (2)'s announcement was the fact it'll get a U.S. launch, and the leak suggests that the third-quarter release will be a global one. Fingers crossed for more information in the coming weeks and months.