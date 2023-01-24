It's been reported that the next Tomb Raider game will be unveiled this year, with E3 2023 a possible timeframe.

Fans of the Tomb Raider franchise could get a new game to feast their eyes on as soon as this year's E3 event, according to a new report.

The Tomb Raider franchise is always a big pull for gamers and it's now been said that the Crystal Dynamics will premiere in 2023, with the company even going so far as to tell investors that it'll happen.

The move comes as Chrystal Dynamics winds down the Marvel's Avengers game, with GameRanx noting that the timing couldn't be any better. It's also been suggested that the impending demise of that title could see the company seek to pull its Tomb Raider announcement further through the calendar.

With that in mind, it's now thought that the E3 2023 event could see the big unveiling of the next Tomb Raider game with that event kicking off on 13 June and running through 16 June. Beyond that, the 2023 The Game Awards is another possibility but that'll come much later in the year. That would give Christal Dynamics even more time, of course, but whether that would be needed remains to be seen.

"If the reveal isn’t planned for any of these events, it should give you an idea of how rapidly they can speed up work on the game, as a significant number of their staff were put to work on Marvel’s Avengers," the report notes.

As for the game itself, not all that much is known beyond the fact that Amazon Games is acting as publisher for the title. That will presumably guarantee an Amazon Luna streaming presence, but don't expect this to be an exclusive title - Tomb Raider will no doubt be a cross-platform game.

Beyond that, GameRanx cites sources when saying that the game will be made using the Unreal 5 Engine, and there is also a suggestion that there is already a casting call out for a British actress to play the titular character.

With the last Tomb Raider outing now four years old it sounds like we don't have to wait all that much longer to see the next one.