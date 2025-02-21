Summary Ahead of the official March 4 launch of Nothing's 3a Series, a major set of leaks have hit the internet.

These leaked videos showcase high-quality renders and key features of both the 3a and the 3a Pro.

Concept renders of the new phones have emerged from the tech community, and the 3a Pro's camera module is a contentious topic.

British phone maker Nothing has been conservatively teasing the release of its upcoming midrange 3a handset line for some time now, but it looks like leakers have decided to take matters into their own hands.

Ahead of the official March 4 launch date , which coincides with this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) press conference, leaker Arsène Lupin has published a set of tell-all promotional videos on X -- one for the 3a, and another for the 3a Pro.

Both videos appear to be official promotional materials from Nothing, complete with high-quality renders, flashy transitional animations, and a highlighting of key device specifications and features.

These new videos come only a day after hardware leaks from Android Headlines hit the web, showcasing the physical designs of both the 3a and the 3a Pro in all their glory.

While some design elements like the distinctive rear glyph design and the iconic dot matrix UI aesthetic are unsurprising inclusions, the internet has been set ablaze by one thing in particular: the Phone 3a Pro's camera module.

The Phone 3a Pro's camera module is a sight to behold

Aesthetically speaking, Nothing's next midranger is shaping up to be an acquired taste

Nothing, for its part, went ahead and teased what we now know to be the 3a Pro's unique camera design in an X post on February 18.

In the elapsing days, a number of concept renders have been created by the tech community, based on both official teasers and leaked or rumored information.

Opinions are mixed on the phone's camera design. Some are critical of the look, describing the array of lenses as gaudy or downright ugly.

Personally, I don't much mind the look of the module. I appreciate Nothing's willingness to try and break from the generic design mold employed by most manufacturers, and I actually find the look somewhat endearing.

To be fair to Nothing, its competition isn't winning any points in the camera design department -- at least not in my eyes. Aside from the Pixel 9 series, which features a functional and attractive visor-style design, I find most flagship phone camera modules quite off-putting (I'm looking at you, iPhone 16 Pro ).