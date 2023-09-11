Key Takeaways Google may be releasing a new version of its Chromecast with Google TV, as a potential update was accidentally leaked in the latest Android TV 14 beta.

The leaked video showcases a new remote for the Chromecast, featuring a different button layout, including a customizable shortcut button that can launch specific apps and switch inputs for TV or other devices.

This isn't the first time rumors of a new Chromecast have surfaced, but with the upcoming Pixel event on October 4th, we may learn more about this mysterious new remote.

All of the Google attention might be on the impending release of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, not to mention the likely unveiling of the Pixel Watch 2, but there could be yet more on the horizon as well. Now, it seems that there could be a new version of the popular Chromecast with Google TV product just around the corner.

Google is yet to announce anything officially, but it appears to have accidentally leaked its own Chromecast refresh in the latest build of the Android TV 14 beta. New references to the unconfirmed product have been found including a video that shows an unfamiliar remote control with a superpower - a customisable button.

Google's going' custom

The potential Chromecast update was spotted by Mishaal Rahman and posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. According to Rahman, the latest Android TV 14 beta includes a video that shows the unannounced remote and there are some notable differences. The button layout is completely different, for starters, and it looks to have a large button that will likely house volume controls. There are additional buttons as well, with one in particular capturing everyone's attention.

As you can see in the screenshots above, there is a new star button that will offer itself as a shortcut button once configured. That button can launch specific apps, for example, while it will also be able to "view and switch inputs for TV or other devices."

This isn't the first time that the prospect of a new Chromecast has been raised of course. Back in January, we saw an unknown Chromecast YTC device outed after references to it were found in the Google Home app. That product never arrived, so it's possible we're looking at it here.

Unfortunately, we don't know anything beyond the fact it appears to have a new remote with a fancy shortcut button. But that's a start, right?

With the Pixel event set to happen on 4 October, maybe we'll learn more about this strange new remote then.