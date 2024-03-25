Key Takeaways Honor Band 9 offers upgrades over previous models at a low price point of $35 for the standard version.

The fitness tracker features a larger AMOLED screen and improved connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy.

With 96 sports modes, continuous health tracking, and up to 14 days of battery life, the Honor Band 9 is a cost-effective choice for fitness enthusiasts.

As a certified personal trainer, I always encourage people to get a fitness tracker if they want to increase their physical activity. Being able to monitor your daily step count, calories burned, and other health and fitness metrics can keep you motivated and provide quantifiable data as you work towards your goals. However, many of the premium fitness trackers are quite expensive.

Honor offers affordable fitness trackers. The company just announced the release of the Honor Band 9. This new fitness tracker offers numerous updates over the predecessor (the Honor Band 7) with a surprisingly low price point.

When it debuted in China last week, the standard version of the Honor Band 9 had an equivalent price of about $35 while the NFC Honor Band 9 cost about $42.

The Honor Band 9 features a 1.57-inch AMOLED screen, which is 0.1 inches larger than the previous version. The screen resolution is also notably better, now sporting 256 x 402 pixels rather than 194 x 368 pixels.

What is helpful about these upgrades is that you can not only see the information more clearly when you quickly glance at your wrist, but you can also see more data fields at once.

These two upgrades mean that you will get more information at a glance and sharper visuals on the display.

A refined design

Although the overall design of the Honor Band 9 isn’t significantly different from the older version, you can now choose from several different colorways (Purple, Blue, and Black), and there is a quick release for the band so you can swap out the band easily.

The new upgraded Honor fitness tracker has shed weight of its own, weighing in at 1.7 grams less than the Honor Band 7.

Internally, there are a few helpful upgrades, particularly in terms of connectivity. Users can now enjoy Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy instead of just Bluetooth 5.0, which should afford more reliable connectivity.

As a health and fitness tracker, the Honor Band 9 has an impressive 96 different sports modes so that you can Match the tracking algorithms to the specific type of workout you are doing. There are continuous heart rate and SpO2 recordings, sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, stress levels, and other similar health metrics found on more expensive fitness trackers.

One of the improvements with the Honor Band 9 is that there is a “personal training experience“ in the running mode function, which is supposed to help provide individualized guidance for your running workouts based on your fitness level and workout history to better help you meet your training goals.

There is a free companion app that offers additional options for tracking health and fitness metrics. There are also convenient smartwatch features such as weather, call alerts, phone notifications, and alarms.

Perhaps best of all, this affordable, multi-functional fitness tracker can provide up to 14 days of battery life thanks to a 180mAh battery. As someone who wears the Fitbit Charge 5, the Oura Ring, and a Garmin Lily 2, I can attest that this is significantly longer than all of these much more expensive fitness trackers and sports watches.

The Honor Band 9 is compatible with Android and iOS. It does not have a waterproof rating, but it is said to have a water resistance rating of 5 ATM, which is 50 m.

Although the Honor Band 9 isn’t yet available in the US, it is now available for £50 (around $50) in the UK.