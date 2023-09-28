Key Takeaways The Fitbit Charge 6 now has a physical button, solving a major gripe with the previous model and making navigation easier.

Native music controls are back with the Charge 6, but they only work with YouTube Music, not Spotify or other streaming services.

The Charge 6 also includes upgraded features like Google Wallet for payments and improved heart rate tracking during workouts. It is available for pre-order now at $159.95.

The new Fitbit Charge 6 is here, updating the popular Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker. Whilst the design is almost exactly the same, and most of the hardware is also the same, there are a couple of updates that solve two of the biggest gripes that Fitbit owners have had with the otherwise excellent fitness tracker. Here's what you need to know.

A physical button

The last 12 months have seemed to be all about the physical buttons. First the Apple Watch Ultra introduced a new Action button, and then iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max followed suit. And now the Fitbit Charge 6 has jumped on the bandwagon, by adding a physical button to the side of the case.

This is big news, as the lack of physical buttons on the Fitbit Charge 5 was one of the major gripes. To wake the screen, you can raise your wrist, or tap the screen, but by doing so you can find yourself tapping right past the exact information that you want to see, such as your current run time. You then get stuck in a nightmare of trying to tap your way back to the information you wanted.

The new side button means there is a physical way to interact with your Fitbit Charge 6, and it should make navigating the fairly small display at lot easier. Hooray for the buttons.

YouTube Music controls

Another of the biggest complaints about the Fitbit Charge 5 was that it ditched the Spotify app that was part of the Fitbit Charge 4. It is possible to control Spotify on your connected phone using the notifications, but it isn't ideal.

The good news is that the Fitbit Charge 6 brings native music controls back. But it still might not please everyone. That's because you can only use these controls to play, pause, or skip tracks from YouTube Music. There's still no support for Spotify or other music streaming services.

This isn't really surprising; Google spent a lot of money acquiring Fitbit, and since Google also owns YouTube it's no real surprise that you're locked in to that specific service. So while Spotify users may not be jumping for you, it's still a big improvement on the Fitbit Charge 5.

What else is new with the Fitbit Charge 6?

There are a couple of additional Google features added to the new fitness tracker. Fitbit Pay is replaced by Google Wallet for making payments using your Fitbit Charge 6. And you can now get turn-by-turn directions for your running routes through Google Maps.

The heart rate tracking in the Fitbit Charge 6 has also been upgraded. Fitbit says that it's up to 60 per cent more accurate when doing workouts such as HIIT or spinning in which your heart rate changes quite dramatically.

How much is the Fitbit Charge 6?

The Fitbit Charge 6 costs $159.95 and is available in three colour options: Obsidian/Black Porcelain/Silver and Coral/Champagne Gold. There are also a wide range of optional bands available, including sports bands, woven bands, leather bands, and vegan leather bands. It is available for pre-order now.