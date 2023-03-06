We now know much more about the next Moto G Power than we did yesterday.

It's been more than a year since Motorola refreshed its Moto G Power but a new report claims that the company is working on an updated model while sharing renders and specifications for the new device.

The Motorola Moto G Power hasn't been officially confirmed, but Twitter leaker @OnLeaks has shared renders for the unannounced phone. Those renders show a white device with a central hole-punch camera on the front and a triple rear camera configuration alongside an LED flash. The bezels aren't thin by any stretch, but they could be worse.

New specifications have also been shared alongside the renders, with MySmartPrice giving us an idea of what the phone will have to offer once it's here.

Those specifications start with a 6.5-inch display although it isn't yet clear what the refresh rate or resolution will be. The phone that's already available, the 2022 version, has an HD+ display and a reasonable 90Hz refresh rate so that might give us an idea of what's coming. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who still like to plug their headphones in, while details about those three cameras are sparse, to say the least. We've been told to expect a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, however.

On the inside, a MediaTek Helio G37 and 4GB of RAM will be joined by up to 128GB of storage, from what we're being told. The battery is a 5,000mAh part but that's about as much as we've been given. We'll need to wait for something more official before we can be sure about the rest of the main specifications. We also don't have a launch date yet, although this thing is at least expected to be released globally once that happens. Pricing is also an unknown at this point too.