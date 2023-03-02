Apple's ultra-powerful and hyper-costly Mac Pro is the one computer that it hasn't yet transitioned away from Intel chips, but the company says that it still intends to get around to it.

The rest of Apple's lineup is all very much running Apple silicon, benefiting from improved power management, cooler running, and impressive performance as a result. But the Mac Pro is still waiting for its time in the Apple silicon sun. Now, n interview with one of Apple's vice presidents suggests that the wait might finally be over. One day, at least.

Bob Borchers, Apple's Vice president of worldwide product marketing, was speaking with India Today when the subject of Apple silicon came up. And yes, Borchers says that Apple still wants to move its entire lineup to in-house chips.

"We have a clear goal to transition fully to Apple silicon," Borchers told the outlet. "We believe strongly that Apple silicon can power and transform experiences from the MacBook Air to all the way up to the Mac Studio." Then Borschers went a step further, adding that Apple has "been very clear from the beginning that our goal is to take our entire product line to Apple Silicon. And that's something we intend to do."

Quote when that will happen though, we still don't know. The fact that Borschers name-checked the Mac Studio is interesting because that's a machine that some have long worried will ultimately replace the Mac Pro. However, the Mac Pro's still rumoured to be getting a refresh as soon as this year, although it'll reportedly use the same chassis as the current Intel model.

However, while installing after-market storage seems a given, those hoping to install their own RAM will be disappointed to hear that simply isn't in the cards. It's expected that the RAM won't be upgradable because of the way that it's part of the Apple silicon package. As for what chip the Mac Pro will get, current wisdom has it running an unannounced M2 Ultra.