Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $950 $1200 Save $250 Top-of-the-line cameras, a beautifully bright display, and stylus features powered by the S Pen mean the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a steal for $250 off. $950 at Amazon

Every year, the fall gadget season brings new smartphone launches and dozens of carrier deals enticing you to trade in your old phone and upgrade to a new one. But you still don't have to pay an arm and a leg for the newest smartphone to get a great deal. For Amazon's Fall Big Deal Days, Samsung offers the Galaxy S23 Ultra for 21 per cent off, a not insignificant discount that brings the phone's $2000 starting price to a much more manageable $950. The S23 Ultra was Samsung's highest-end and most expensive non-foldable smartphone last year, and the culmination of years of design work combining giant screens and a lot of cameras into a package you can still reasonably hold in one hand. It's the Android phone to get if you want to take great photos and edit them with a stylus all on the same device.

Why is the Galaxy S23 Ultra worth the money?

The 6.8-inch AMOLED screen of the Galaxy S23 Ultra features deep blacks and a smooth 120Hz scrolling experience that makes it a joy to watch Netflix on or play Honkai Star Rail with. It's also a great vehicle for Samsung's smartphone photography expertise, with four cameras, including a 200MP main camera on the back and a 100x Space Zoom feature that lets you snap photos of things farther away than any iPhone could capture.

It's hard to go wrong with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and you'll still get a great experience using a high-end smartphone even if it's a year old because of the headroom the specs Samsung's chosen give you (a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 5000mAh battery, just to name a few). The real charm of the S23 Ultra, though, is it's actually really handy to have a stylus built-in to your smartphone. The larger screen of the Ultra makes it a natural canvas for jotting down quick notes and writing down reminders feels a lot more natural than typing them, given the phone size in your hands. The S Pen integrates across Samsung's One UI, too, letting you use the stylus as a mouse cursor or a way to trigger your camera with little extra setup remotely. It's a fantastic phone, and now it's available at a much more reasonable price.