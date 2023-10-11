Blink Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 The Blink Video Doorbell is already one of the most affordable video doorbells you can get your hands on. It's now even cheaper with a 50 per cent discount making it just $29.99. It's not the most feature-packed device, but it does all the key things you need from a video doorbell. $30 at Amazon

Outside of deal days like Amazon Prime's Big Deal Day, also dubbed October Prime Day, smart home devices can be prohibitively expensive. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 may be packed with cutting edge features, for example, but it costs $250 (although you can get your hands on one right now for $150 if you're quick). The good news is that you don't need to break the bank to get the benefits of a quality smart video doorbell. The Blink Video Doorbell is already one of the best-value video doorbells on the market, but if you grab one before the end of the day, you can get it insanely cheap. With 50 per cent off, it's currently available for just $29.99.

Why is the Blink Video Doorbell worth the money?

More expensive video doorbells have a whole host of features such as 3D motion detection, head-to-toe video, and enhanced audio. But you might not need all of those features. If you're just looking for a smart video doorbell that does the basics well, then the Blink Video Doorbell is more than enough for your needs.

It allows you to see who is at the door directly from the Blink app, even if you're away from home. If you have an Echo smart display such as the Echo Show 8, you can also view the live feed from your Blink Video Doorbell. It means you can see who's at the door in an instant, even if you've left your phone in another room.

There's also two-way talk to allow you to communicate with whoever is at the door using your phone, even if you're on the other side of the planet. You can also use an Echo smart speaker to talk to someone at your door without having to get off the sofa.

The Blink Video Doorbell adds security to your home too. You can set up motion alerts, so you know when there's any movement at your front door, although it can't distinguish between different objects such as people, pets, or packages like some of the more expensive video doorbells can. You can also set your Blink Video Doorbell to record video whenever motion is detected, so you can check up on what was going on outside your door during the night.

Using a Sync Module (which you'll need to purchase separately) you can save your 1080p video recordings locally to a USB drive, or with a Blink subscription, you can store your recordings in the cloud for up to 60 days. If you've always wanted a video doorbell, there's never been a better time to get your hands on one at a low price. Be quick, as this deal is due to expire by the end of the day.