If the name is familiar, you're not going crazy - a sequel is on the way.

Lords of the Fallen came out at an interesting time for gaming, with the influence of Dark Souls and its sequels spreading far and wide, and imitators popping up.

It wasn't a stunning success back in 2014, but nearly 10 years later we're nonetheless getting a sequel, one with an incredibly similar name: The Lords of the Fallen. Here are all the key details for you.

The Lords of the Fallen doesn't yet have a release date that's ironclad - on Steam it's listed as coming out in 2023, but there's nothing more precise than that at this point.

We would imagine that if 2023 is indeed when the game will come out it won't take too long for this date to become more precise - The Lords of the Fallen is the sort of game that might come up at the likes of Summer Games Fest, for example.

The Lords of the Fallen trailers

We've had a couple of trailers so far for The Lords of the Fallen - the first was a major announcement trailer that came out in mid-2022, comprising about three minutes of impressive CGI scene-setting.

We didn't have to wait too long to see more of the game, with a gameplay trailer showing up just a few months later at the end of 2022, showing a lot of the same locations and enemies from that CGI showcase.

The Lords of the Fallen platforms

For now we've got a few confirmed platforms for The Lords of the Fallen, and they're very much the ones you'd expect at this stage in a console generation.

The game will be coming out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC - that's it, no Switch port or older-generation consoles getting a version.

Hexworks

The Lords of the Fallen story

This game is going to be set some thousand years or so after the original Lords of the Fallen - signalling that it's going to be taking place in the same world and universe as that title, but with a lot of change.

We know that the game will concern itself with the return of Adyr, a demon god that will seemingly be resurrected in some way. We will play as one of the Dark Crusaders tasked with overthrowing that deity.

We also know that we'll have access to some sort of magical lantern that will allow us to access areas, uncover secrets and more. It'll let us see the difference between the living world of Axiom and the dead world of Umbral.

Hexworks

The Lords of the Fallen gameplay

The first Lords of the Fallen was about as direct a clone as you could find of Dark Souls - it featured similarly slow and careful combat, hard-hitting enemies and gradual exploration.

The Lords of the Fallen looks like it'll expand on that and have a bit more of its own character based on the trailers out so far.

The world will be significantly bigger and seamless to let you explore without loading screens or transitions. There will also be a much-expanded arsenal of hundreds weapons to use, apparently.

There are nine character classes to choose from at the game's start, that you'll customise as you level up and grow.

On top of this, the whole game will be playable with seamless co-op, according to the game's website, and there will also be classic Souls-style invasion multiplayer options.

Hexworks

It would seem that the game will have a system where your death sees you return to the game's world in its mirrored Umbral state, to fight your way back to your body to reclaim your living soul. That sounds fun, and a lot like Demon's Souls' system.

If all of that sounds a little familiar, it'll be interesting to see how The Lords of the Fallen does in light of Elden Ring's supreme success. Will it be able to step out of that giant shadow?

