One of the more off-beat games revealed in the last couple of years, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will put us in control of the iconic character when it comes out.

It's going to offer up a curious blend of stealth gameplay, but repeated delays have raised question marks about the game. Find out all the key details, right here.

Getting straight to the juiciest bit, Gollum has faced repeated delays and now has only the vaguest of release windows - it's slated to come out sometime in the financial year 2023-24, according to its publisher Nacon.

The game was first supposed to come out in 2021, before being delayed into late 2022. That window came and went too, leaving us where we are now.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum platforms

When it was first unveiled, Gollum was touted for as wide a range of consoles as possible, running the gamut. That means PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and even Switch.

Whether that remains the case is a little up in the air - typically when games get as frequently delayed as this, performance plays a significant role. Don't be surprised, therefore, if Gollum is eventually pared down to only appear on current-generation hardware and PC.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailers

There have been a fair few trailers for Gollum, but at least a few are just really short teasers. The game was properly unveiled with a CGI cinematic trailer, below.

In mid-2022 we finally got to see some glimpses of actual gameplay, in a longer trailer that you can watch below.

This footage shows off some nice-looking environments, but left fans a little worried about the game's overall presentation and fidelity. It was soon followed by the game's big delay, unsurprisingly.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum story

Gollum will apparently take us through the unseen story of the iconic character's journey from captivity in Mordor to tailing the Fellowship of the Ring in Tolkein's first book.

While there is established lore for what happens in this period, including a chunk during which both Gandalf and Aragorn hunt for him, most readers and viewers don't know about it.

So, it provides an opportunity to control Gollum as he avoids orcs, men and elves alike in his quest to discover what happened to the Ring after he lost it to Bilbo in The Hobbit.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gameplay

Gollum looks like it'll be a pure stealth game - something that fits pretty obviously with the nature of its main character.

We'll seemingly be sneaking past patrolling orcs, elves and more, with some clear glimpses of ringwraiths in one of the trailers.

We've also seen Gollum throwing rocks to distract enemies, a stealth game staple, and initiating takedowns on enemies he catches unawares.

Daedalic says that we'll be able to influence Gollum's personality through our gameplay choices, swinging him back toward his more benevolent Smeagol persona, so perhaps there will be multiple endings depending on how we play through the game.

That would be reminiscent of other stealth action games like Dishonored, so isn't a far-fetched idea at all.

