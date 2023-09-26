Key Takeaways The LG Gram Fold is a foldable laptop with a 17-inch display that can be folded in half to create a 12-inch laptop display when needed.

Users can use an on-screen keyboard or attach a physical one on top of the display. Alternatively, a keyboard can be connected when the laptop is fully unfolded for a 17-inch laptop experience.

The Gram Fold also offers the option to half-fold it for a book-type usage, although the practicality of this feature is yet to be determined. The laptop weighs 1,250g and has an Intel i5-1335U CPU with 16GB of RAM. It is priced at around $3,700.

Sure, foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are pretty cool, but it turns out that there might be something even cooler - the foldable laptop. We've seen a few foldable portable computers of late but there's another entrant into the growing foldable laptop market and it has a name that might be familiar.

The LG Gram Fold is the latest foldable laptop to get a release, although only in LG's home country of South Korea right now. It'll go on sale on 4 October but there's no news on an international launch just yet. And this is one product you're probably going to want to see in the flesh, so fingers crossed that changes soon.

A bendy laptop that can also be a tablet or a book

LG announced the Gram Fold in a (Korean) press release, so we're relying on machine translation a bit here. Still, the gist is easy to pick up - the Gram Fold comes with a foldable 17-inch display and sports Intel's 13th-gen chips inside. That display can be folded in half to create a 12-inch laptop display when needed, too.

LG

When that happens users can tap away on the on-screen keyboard or attach a physical one that sits atop the display. Alternatively, a keyboard can be connected while the laptop is fully unfolded, creating that 17-inch laptop feel that makes for multitasking heaven.

Want to read a book? The Gram Fold lets you half-fold it to turn it into a book-type affair, although we'll need to test that out before we can make a decision on how likely anyone is to actually do that - the laptop weighs 1,250g.

In terms of raw specifications, that 17-inch display has touch support and a resolution of 1920 x 2560, while it also has DCI-P3 support. On the inside, you'll find an Intel i5-1335U CPU with 16GB of RAM and includes Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 USB-C ports.

Pricing-wise, the Gram Fold will sell for around $3,700 depending on when you do the currency exchange, which puts it firmly in the "not cheap" category. But considering what you're going to get, it might well be worth it.