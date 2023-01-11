Viewers in the UK and US can watch the first episode at the same time to avoid spoilers.

The Last of Us TV premiere to be simulcast by HBO and Sky

UK broadcaster Sky has announced that it will show the premiere of The Last of Us at the same time as its US release on HBO. That means die-hard fans can stay up until 2am on Monday 16 January to watch it and avoid online spoilers. The US broadcast is at 9pm EST / 6pm PST.

It will be available on Sky Atlantic on Sky Q, Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Now, with those not willing to pull an overnighter able to watch it on demand any time after that first screening.

Sky will also screen the show on Sky Atlantic later that evening. It has added that the remaining nine episodes will also be simulcast with their US on-air times.

In addition to the on-air broadcasts, Sky will host a live Twitter community for "superfans" to chat with each other and moderators during the show. The 2am Club will be hosted on the social network each week.

The Last of Us TV show is based on the videogames by Naughty Dog and stars The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller. His road companion Ellie is played by Bella Ramsey, of Game of Thrones fame.

It is thought to be faithful to the first game - recently renamed The Last of Us Part 1 - with many familiar locations and shots. It may feature some plot points from The Last of Us Part 2, but that is currently unconfirmed.

A trailer was released in December that shows just how accurate some of the scenes will be, although reviews that have appeared online so far have said that it focuses even more on the relationship between Joel and Ellie as they traverse the post-apocalyptic wastelands. Of course, there be monsters too. Oh yes.

Hopefully, a second season will shortly be optioned by HBO - the critical reception suggests so, that's for sure.