Sky, Now and HBO have made the first episode of The Last of Us available to watch for free on YouTube.

The TV adaptation of videogame The Last of Us has proved to be one of the most talked-about viewing events of the year so far.

It premiered on HBO / HBO Max in the US on 15 January with a simulcast on Sky and Now in the UK, subsequently breaking several viewing records in the process. Episode two did even better,

But, what if you don't have access to Sky Atlantic or HBO? Surely you want to find out what all the fuss is about too? If so, you can now watch the entire first episode for free, with Sky posting the 1-hour 20-minute debut on YouTube.

As it's an 18-rated programme, we can't embed it here ourselves (it will just show an "age restricted" message), so you'll have to head to the Sky YouTube channel. It will be viewable there in full, though, in up to 1080p.

Once you're done, you might want to continue to view the series and therefore either get Sky Q, a Sky Glass TV, Sky Stream, a Now Entertainment membership, or HBO Max. Alternatively, Sky Atlantic is also available through other paid TV platforms in Britain, including Virgin Media and BT TV.

The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Narcos, Game of Thrones) as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Ellie, who are tasked with trekking across the post-apocalyptic landscapes of middle-America, while avoiding the zombie-like infected and bandits along the way. Ellie might hold the key to the future of mankind, so the journey is all the more important.

The first season will run for 10 episodes in total and although we're yet to have confirmation on a second, Ramsey recently said that it's "pretty likely" in an interview with the BBC.

The show mainly uses themes and storylines from the hugely successful The Last of Us Part 1, which was recently rereleased as a from-the-ground-up remaster for PlayStation 5. You can read our in-depth review on it here: The Last of Us Part 1 review - the best just keeps getting better.