Fans of the new The Last of Us TV show might have a second season to look forward to.

We might still be working our way through the very first season of The Last of Us on HBO and Sky Atlantic, but one of the stars of the show has already confirmed that we can probably look forward to a second.

That's the news that star Bella Ramsey had to share when confirming that a second season is "likely" although she did admit that nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Ramsey said that we will "have to wait and see" after admitting that "if people keep watching, I think [a second series] is pretty likely."

Ramsey plays Ellie alongside Pedro Pascal with the pair having previously worked on Game of Thrones. The Last of Us is very different, of course, but early indications are that it could be just as popular. The show is based on the PlayStation game of the same name and tells the story of Ramsey's Ellie working her way through ruins and avoiding zombies in an attempt to get to her destination.

"The Last of Us is essentially about a man called Joel who meets this little, brassy, foul-mouthed kid called Ellie," Ramsey told the BBC. "The two of them form an unlikely bond that ends up being stronger than anything else."

Only the first two episodes of The Last of Us have aired so far via HBO in the United States and Sky Atlantic in the United Kingdom, but it's already receiving plaudits for the way it handles a gaming story that is dear to many a gamer's heart. Interestingly, Ramsey admits to not being much of a gamer herself - but she's now working her way through The Last of Us.

If and when a second season is confirmed we can begin looking forward to it but, for now at least, we're left hoping. Thankfully we can expect that Ramsey knows something we don't.