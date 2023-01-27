"Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two," says co-creator Neil Druckmann.

HBO and the team behind the superb TV adaptation of The Last of Us have confirmed that it will return for a second season.

The Last of Us has been renewed and season 2 will be coming, albeit in the relatively distant future. Co-creator (and writer of the video game series) Neil Druckmann has thanked the cast and crew behind the hit show, but mostly the viewers who have engaged with it so far: "I’m humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey," he said in a statement.

"The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations.

"Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog and PlayStation, thank you!"

The first season kicked off on 15 February 2023 on HBO Max in the US, and is being simulcast by Sky Atlantic in the UK. Those with Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream can watch it in up to 4K HDR at 2am each Monday morning, or on demand anytime after.

Virgin Media and BT TV customers with access to Sky Atlantic can watch it live too, while Now viewers with Entertainment membership have access to both its live showings and on demand.

The show stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Narcos) as Joel Miller who must escort Bella Ramsey's Ellie across mid-America to a military group called the Fireflies. She may be mankind's last hope as it seems she is invulnerable to a fungal-based infection that turns humans into zombie-like creators.

It is based on the hugely successful game series from Naughty Dog that spans across two titles so far. There are strong rumours that a third is in the pipeline too, although Druckmann has recently said that the studio will only consider it if there is a story worth telling.

You can watch the first episode of the TV series for free on YouTube right now, thanks to Sky and Now. It's available on the Sky YouTube channel.