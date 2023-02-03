PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 will now be released on 28 March instead.

The PC port of The Last of Us Part 1 has been delayed. Originally planned for release on 3 March 2023, it'll now be available from 28 March instead.

This is to allow Naughty Dog to ensure it lives up to its own high standards. It also now allows viewers of the incredible TV adaptation who have not played the game yet to watch the rest of the series without spoilers, as that ends with the final episode of the first season on 12 March.

The developer announced the delay via its Twitter account. It also said how "completely blown away" it has been "by the outpouring of love and support for The Last of Us these last few weeks".

Of course, those with a PlayStation 5 can already play The Last of Us Part 1. Indeed, PS4 owners have had their own remastered version of the game for many years, while PlayStation 3 owners have had the original even longer - a decade, basically.

The PC version promises something quite special though, with even more enhancements and improvements over even the PS5 edition. It will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Like the TV show, the game follows Joel Miller and Ellie as they trek across the wasteland of a post-apocalyptic America. Ellie may have the secret to mankind's survival against the infected, which is something the militaristic group, the Fireflies, are keen to explore.

There are plenty of scares along the way, both from the zombie-like denizens and human bandits, while the gameplay and graphics have been dramatically overhauled for a new generation of games machines. It certainly looks great on PS5, with our review stating that it has been greatly improved but without "losing sight or style of the 2013 classic".

We also said that "the new character models and animations, better lighting system, improved AI, and even expanded foliage each enhance the experience greatly, but without taking away what made us love the game in the first place".