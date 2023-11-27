Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $120 $140 Save $20 With a great display, plenty of battery life and now with a discount, this is the Kindle you should buy on Cyber Monday - save $20! $120 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy $120 at Target

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are nearly at an end, meaning you must move fast if you want to secure this deal on the best Kindle. The Kindle Paperwhite has a 14 per cent discount, saving you $20 on the Kindle that I most frequently recommend to people. It has been reduced for the sales period, but that's about to end, so move fast to secure this discount.

Why I recommend the Kindle Paperwhite so often

I've been a Kindle owner for many years. While people were telling me that the Apple iPad was a better option, I knew they were wrong - because when it comes to reading books, there's nothing better than an E Ink display. That's because it looks more like paper, it's easier on the eyes, and the battery life of a Kindle runs into the months rather than just half a day as you'd get from an iPad.

The Kindle Paperwhite has another advantage: it's waterproof. Yes, I've experienced an e-reader plopping into a bath and ceasing to function. With the Kindle Paperwhite, you can run a hot bubble bath, sit back and read your favorite novel. If you drop your Kindle or your hand is wet when you pick it up, it's no big deal.

The Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch display with a 300ppi resolution. There are 17 LEDs casting light across the front of the device to provide nice even illumination, and there are warmer LEDs, too, so you can adjust the warmth of that illumination. That reduces the blue light effect and can help you relax at the end of the day. In essence, it's a great display setup. I especially like turning it over to dark mode and reading at night. It's an escape.

Linking to the Kindle Store, you get access to millions of books, with the option to get access to free titles with the Kindle Unlimited subscription (also on offer for Cyber Monday), or you can take advantage of Prime Reading, which gives Prime subscribers access to a number of books. The great thing about Kindle is that when you travel, you don't need to fill a suitcase with many books - they all fit onto one device.

Everyone should read more. Whether that's to educate yourself or entertain yourself, whether you pursue classic literature or the latest trashy novel, it doesn't really matter. The Kindle has access to all of them, making reading a delight.

All the Kindle models are reduced for Cyber Monday, but take it from me - it's the Kindle Paperwhite that you want.

