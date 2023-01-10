The IQOO 11 is here and Indians can pick one up starting from Rs 59,999.

The IQOO 11 has all the specs (and go-faster stripes) you could want

The rather striking IQOO 11 is now ready to go on sale in India and it has more features than it has any right to possess - including a rather fetching go-faster stripe thanks to a deal with BMW.

The phone itself has more than just looks on its side. In terms of specifications, it's fair to say that IQOO hasn't skimped. Buyers can look forward to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip alongside up to 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Camera fiends will benefit from the 50-megapixel main camera that's paid with a 13-megapixel telephoto and 8-megapixel ultrawide combo. Out front, selfies are taken by a 14-megapixel shooter.

Up front, the IQOO 11 comes with a large 6.78-inch QHD+ display with an in-screen fingerprint scanner and things get even better when you move on to how this thing charges. There's a 5,000mAh battery inside and buyers will juice it up using the 120W fast charging. That should allow for a dead battery to be charged to 50% in just eight minutes, which is pretty insane.

As for software, there's Android 13 powering the HDR10+ display. Sticking with the display for a moment, buyers will notice support for 1800-nit brightness as well as 1440Hz PWM dimming.

Those keen to pick one of the new IQOO11 handsets up will be able to do so starting 12 January if they're an Amazon Prime customer. Everyone else will have to wait until 13 January with prices starting at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, notes 91mobiles.