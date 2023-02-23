Google is bringing one of the Pixel's best features to the iPhone, but at a cost.

Google has announced that it is bringing one of the Pixel's very best features to the iPhone, but it won't be doing it for free.

Google has long made a big deal about the Magic Eraser feature that allows Pixel phone owners to easily remove people and objects from photos. Now, it's confirmed that the same feature is coming to the iPhone via the Google Photos app.

"It’s frustrating when you think you have the perfect shot, only to discover distractions in the background,' Google said via a post to the Google Photos blog. Magic Eraser detects distractions in your photos, like photobombers or power lines, so you can remove them in just a few taps."

There is, however, a catch. While Pixel owners get the Magic Eraser feature for free, those using an iPhone will have to pay to use it. They'll need to be Google One subscribers, to be specific, with prices starting from £1.59/$1.99 per month. There are also much more costly plans that get you up to 30TB of storage, too.

Google One subscribers do get other features as well, including access to a VPN feature that could come in handy. But if you're just looking to use Magic Eraser, the price could be a little steep.

There are other tweaks announced today, too. Those include a new HDR video effect that enhances the brightness and contrast. Google also says that it has added new collage editor designs as well.

The new features are of course also available to Pixel users, as is a free shopping offer for print orders.

Those who want to take Magic Eraser for a spin will need to make sure they're using the updated version of the Google Photos app as well as sign up for Google One, of course. There's a free trial if you want to take it for a spin, but that'll only kick in at some point in "early March," Google says.