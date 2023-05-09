We might not have seen the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro launch yet (and we likely won't until early September 2023) but the rumours are already starting to turn to what comes next. That means the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, and it's the latter that's generating the buzz right now.

It's still obviously very early days in the world of iPhone 16 Pro rumors, but things are already getting interesting. According to one normally reliable leaker, we can expect some display changes in 2024 - with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro offering slightly larger ones than anything we're used to.

Bigger, but not by much

The leak comes via display analyst Ross Young who has a strong track record when it comes to sharing details about the displays that will go into future Apple products. He was quick to share details of a 15-inch MacBook Air a long time ago, and that laptop is now expected to debut at WWDC23 in June.

In terms of Young's leak, he says that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.2-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 6.8-inch display. Young also made it clear he was rounding there, however, so it's possible there is another decimal place to be had. Apple will surely market the displays to just the one, though.

Those are of course bigger than anything Apple has shipped in its previous Pro and Pro Max offerings, although not by much. The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch one. The same sizes are expected when the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max debut in September 2023, too.

Young also suggests in a later tweet that Apple will have to change the ratio of the display as a result of these changes and it remains to be seen what all of this will mean for the actual physical size of these two phones. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to have much thinner bezels than any previous iPhone, so it's possible that Apple could thin them out yet further in 2024. If it can, the physical size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max might not have to grow much if at all.

All of this is still a long way away of course and we can surely expect to see more leaks between now and then. All of the attention is rightly on the 2023 iPhones for now and with WWDC just around the corner there is plenty on the horizon - the 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to be joined by the first Apple mixed-reality headset, dubbed Reality Pro. The headset isn't expected to be cheap though, with a price of around $3,000 already suggested by those who claim to be in the know.