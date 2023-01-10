Apple's iPhone 16 Pro could be set to get a big Dynamic Island upgrade in 2025, if a new report claiming that Face ID changes are afoot is anything to go by.

Apple might have only released the iPhone 14 lineup a few months ago but that isn't stopping the company from getting ready for the next-but-one model. That would be the 2025 iPhone 16 series, with a new report saying that the pro models will feature under-display Face ID technology. That technology would remove the need for a physical cutout where the current iPhone 14 Pro's Face ID magic lives.

That report via a report by The Elec, claims that the new setup will mean that the iPhone 16 Pro's display will have one fewer holes than is currently the case. "Underpanel Face ID refers to a technology in which Face ID, which is required for user recognition, looks like a normal display when this function is not used," the report says via machine translation.

"In this case, in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, when the display screen is turned on, the hole for the under-panel FaceID is not visible, and only the lens hole for the front camera is visible," it clarifies. That means that Apple doesn't currently intend to also put the selfie camera under the display - something that some Android manufacturers already do to varying degrees of success.

If Apple does indeed cut the number of holes at the top of the iPhone 16 Pro's display by half, we can expect the company to make full use of the extra pixels freed up. The Dynamic Island currently uses the space around the Face ID and selfie cameras to display information like Live Activities, but it's hampered by the physical space required by those cameras. Removing one cutout would provide more space for Apple to use for on-screen data.

We're still a long way from Apple releasing that iPhone 16 Pro of course, and plans can change. We can surely expect to hear more rumours about the release over the coming months, however.