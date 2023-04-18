If everything goes according to previous years we can expect the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups to be released later in 2023, likely in September. We're already anticipating a few design tweaks for both of them, with the iPhone 15 Pro expected to get a new titanium construction and the iPhone 15 borrowing the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro. Now, a new report suggests that it'll take another design cue from Apple's best iPhones.

That report claims that Apple will ditch the smooth finish of the iPhone 14 and replace it with the frosted glass effect that Pro iPhone owners are already familiar with. What's more, we're told that the iPhone 15 is getting a new colour as well.

Frosted glass iPhone 15 in a new, familiar colour

This round of leaks comes via two Weibo posts picked up by 9to5Mac, both of which were made by the same person that previously leaked details about the yellow iPhone 14 before it was released to the public. According to them, the iPhone 15 will have a frosted glass back to match that of the iPhone 14 Pro, although it's possible that Apple will change the finish of the iPhone 15 Pro to maintain differentiation.

9to5Mac suggests that the Pro models will get their own smooth back to offer some contrast with the matte finish of the new titanium chassis, but that's little more than guesswork at this point.

The same leaker also believes that Apple is going to bring a cyan-green colour to the lineup. That colour was last seen on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

If Apple follows its previous release cadence we can expect all of this to be confirmed or debunked around the first week of September. The new iPhones will then go on sale around ten days later with Apple also thought to have new Apple Watches planned for unveiling around the same time.