Anyone with even a passing interest in the world of the iPhone would have to have been trying really hard to miss the fact that the iPhone 15 Pro could come with some big changes in 2023. Unlike the iPhone 14 Pro that came before it, the new model is expected to ditch the clicky volume buttons and mute switch for something new.

That something new will be solid-state buttons that don't actually move if the rumours turn out to be accurate. Even the mute switch is said to be turning into an Apple Watch Ultra-like Action button. But this all raised concerns about what that will mean for two things people seem to really like - cases, and gloves.

Customizable sensitivity options

Following the rumours that the iPhone's buttons are going solid-state, some people suggested that could cause problems for a few things. The first was cases, with some cases using their own fake buttons that push onto the real ones underneath. How would they work? The same concern surrounded gloves. If the buttons are solid-state, how will they know when someone tries to push them when they're wearing gloves?

That's something that one leaker seems to have answered on the MacRumors forums. According to them, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have an option in their Settings app that's dedicated to choosing how much force is required to activate a button.

The idea is that people will have control over how hard or how softly they need to push those solid-state buttons in order for them to register that something was pressed. That sounds simple enough, but we'll need to see how that actually works in practice.

The buttons aren't the only thing changing with the iPhone 15 Pro models. We've heard rumours of a new periscope camera for improved levels of zoom, while all of the iPhone 15 handsets are expected to get a USB-C port. Combine all of that with a new titanium chassis and the high-end iPhones are looking particularly interesting this time around.

If everything goes according plan, we can expect Apple to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in September 2023.