The iPhone 15 Pro Max could be thinner than the iPhone 14 Pro Max all thanks to a shrinking camera bump.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max could be thinner than the iPhone 14 Pro Max thanks to a thinner-than-expected camera bump. But on its own, the iPhone's chassis will actually be thicker than last year's model.

That's according to new CAD file information posted to Twitter by leaker Ice Universe, at least. And if true, Apple will have found a way to shrink the camera array that protruded so far on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

That new leak claims to show new CAD renders of the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or will it be the iPhone 15 Ultra?) as well as the dimensions of the new phone.

According to the numbers shared by the leaker, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a smaller camera bump (3.59mm) than the iPhone 14 Pro Max (4.18mm) as noted by MacRumors. That will allow the phone's overall thickness to shrink from the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 12.03mm to a more svelte 11.84mm. That despite the fact that the main iPhone 15 Pro Max chassis will grow - 8.25mm compared to 7.85mm.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's footprint will also be slightly smaller than its predecessor thanks to a shorter and thinner frame of around a millimetre in all directions.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is already expected to switch from Lightning to USB-C, as is the case with all of the iPhone 15 lineup. We're also told to expect a new periscope camera array, while an upgrade to a new A17 Bionic chips is also likely.

If all goes according to expectations we will see Apple announce the new iPhones during an event in September 2023, with a release taking place the same month.