Picking up a new iPhone 15 this September will mean getting a new 48-megapixel camera, just like the iPhone 14 Pro of 2022. But the new camera will actually feature a new stacked camera system — and a new report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro will miss out.

The new, stacked approach will only be available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, we're told, with the iPhone 16 Pro being the first Pro-level iPhone to benefit from the new sensor. It's an interesting approach for Apple given the fact that many iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max buyers would surely expect to benefit from the latest and greatest technology before those buying the standard variations.

No new sensor for Pro iPhone buyers this time around

The surprising news comes via the usually accurate supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, writing in a new Medium post.

"Following two 2H23 iPhone 15 standard models, two 2H24 iPhone 16 Pro models will also adopt stacked-designed CIS, so Sony’s high-end CIS capacity will continue to be tight in 2024, benefiting Will Semi to continue to obtain more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone brands (design- in & design-win)," the analyst says.

The use of a stacked CMOS image sensor, or CIS, allows cameras to get more light into images which has obvious benefits. Brighter, more details photos can be taken in good light but more importantly, nighttime shots should have less noise. However, we will need to see photos taken with Apple's new handsets to get a proper feel for what kinds of real-world benefits users can expect.

That should happen soon enough. Apple is expected to announce the new iPhones in September, with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max set to complete a four-device lineup for customers to choose from. We also expect Apple to announce the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the same event, making for quite a busy day.