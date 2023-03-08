The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are going to benefit from some iPhone 14 Pro display tech, but not all of it.

While Apple is expected to give the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus a Dynamic Island like the one that's already available on the iPhone 14 Pro models, that doesn't mean that all of their display features will go with it.

Apple isn't likely to announce the iPhone 15 lineup until September 2023, but expectations are that those who want to get the Dynamic Island won't have to spend quite so much to get one this time around. However, a new report suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro's 120Hz ProMotion and Always-On Display features won't also be making the jump down the lineup.

That's the latest news from the Korean blog Naver and the yuex1122 account, which has proven to be accurate in the past. According to them, Apple won't bring the two big features to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, ensuring that the Pro models maintain some features of their own.

The report says that only the Pro models will get the LPTO displays this time around, much as they did in 2022. Those displays are required for Apple's ProMotion technology that changes the iPhone's refresh rate dynamically based on what's being shown on-screen. That dynamic refresh rate also powers the Always-On Display with Apple falling back to a 1Hz refresh rate when the display is off.

"Apple has already completed preparations for the delivery of the iPhone 15 series display panel to domestic companies, and it is said that it will confirm details sooner or later and prepare for mass production," the report says via machine translation and 9to5Mac. "What is confirmed here is that only the Pro series supports the LTPO 120 refresh rate, and the basic general plus model does not have that content in the requirements."

If that's the case then the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will retain both features as exclusives, ensuring that eager buyers have plenty of reasons to pay a little more come the end of the year.

If the release window matches previous years, Apple will announce the new iPhones in early September and then make them available to buy around 10 days later.