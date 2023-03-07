Apple has confirmed that it is rolling its lifesaving Emergency SOS via Satellite feature out to more countries later this month.

The feature, which is available on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices, allows people to call for help even if they don't have a cellular or Wi-Fi signal. Emergency SOS via Satellite is already available to iPhone users in Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the U.K., and the U.S. Now, Apple has confirmed that more countries will get in on the act later this month - although it stopped short of saying exactly when.

Hidden in the yellow iPhone 14's press release, Apple says that Emergency SOS via Satellite will be made available in Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal later in March 2023. It's possible that a new software update will be required in order to make the feature live, with Apple already testing iOS 16.4 with developers as well as those on the public beta program.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature helps iPhone users connect to Globalstar satellites that are in orbit above them. Then, they're asked to answer a series of questions that are designed to help them get a faster response from emergency workers. Medical information and the user's location are also shared so responders can be better prepared for what they might meet when they arrive on the scene.

Emergency SOS via Satellite is just one of the new safety features added to the iPhone 14 lineup. Crash Detection is also built to ensure that help can be automatically summoned should the iPhone's owner be involved in a car crash.

All of this of course works on any color of iPhone 14, but the new yellow one will be available for pre-order from Friday, 10 March 2023, and will then be available online and in-store from 14 March.