The weird and whacky smartwatch and earbud combo is coming to Europe and you can pre-order yours now.

The Huawei Watch Buds smartwatch is coming to Europe after a Chinese launch that took place at the very end of 2022.

The Huawei Watch Buds are now available for pre-order for £449/€499 starting today and will officially go on sale on 1 march, meaning you won't have to wait too long for your rather fancy smartwatch to land on your wrist. Or in your ears. Because that's what we're dealing with here.

The smartwatch itself features a 1.47-inch 466x466 circular display which is very much the opposite of Apple's popular, but rather boxy, Apple Watch. There's a stainless steel case accompanied by a full-grain leather strap made from top-layer calf skin as well. On the inside we have a 410mAh battery that we're told will last for three days of battery life per charge.

As for sensors, all of the usual suspects are present and correct including a heart rate sensor and blood oxygen sensor.

The whole thing is 14.99mm thick which is just enough to make space for those earbuds that you'll find tucked away inside. Those earbuds are 50% smaller and 90% more space efficient than your traditional true wireless earbuds, which is probably how Huawei managed to get them inside the watch in the first place.

So how do you get at those earbuds? Well, Huawei says that's made possible thanks to a Mutual Magnet Array on the earbuds themselves as well as the watch cover. That allows the earbuds to stay attached to the lid when opened, we're told. The watch face itself pops open "like a pocket watch|" with a push, making for what is sure to be quite the fidget toy.

As for charging, the Huawei Watch Buds watch battery is responsible for charging the earbuds. The whole package is good for that three-day battery life mentioned earlier, while enabling power saving mode increases that to seven days. But your earbuds won't charge, so keep that in mind.

If that all sounds like something you want to strap to your wrist you can learn more about the Huawei Watch Buds on the company's website.