Key Takeaways Apple's highly anticipated Vision Pro AR/VR headset could be released at the end of this month, according to a new report.

The headset is set to have a hefty price tag of $3,499, making it a significant investment for potential buyers.

Apple is planning to announce the availability of the Vision Pro headset soon to divert attention from CES 2024, and it is already shipping small quantities to US warehouses.

Apple's Vision Pro AR/VR headset was the talk of the town when it was announced during an event in June 2023, but the company stopped just short of telling us when we would be able to buy it. Instead, potential buyers were simply told to expect the headset to go on sale in early 2024, a timeframe that left much to the imagination. Since then, we've heard reports of the way Apple intends to sell the headset but there has been little in terms of concrete information for when it would happen. Now, it appears Vision Pro buyers could be picking one up as soon as the end of this month.

The hottest new AR/VR headset in town is sure to be an expensive one with Apple touting a $3,499 asking price. Now, it seems people saving for the big release won't have much longer to do it with a new report claiming that Apple is lining its support teams up for a launch that could happen within the next few weeks.

Taking the spotlight from CES

Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that Apple intends to take some of the focus away from this week's CES 2024 event by announcing the "imminent" availability of the Vision Pro headset. To that end, Apple is already starting to move inventory around the United States.

"The device is already shipping in small quantities to warehouses across the US before distribution to Apple retail stores, with the company believing it’ll have enough supply stateside by the end of January for a launch by February," the report explains. "I expect Apple to make an announcement related to the Vision Pro in the next week or so to take some of the spotlight away from CES, which begins Tuesday in Las Vegas."

Gurman goes on to explain that Apple has plans for a January 21 training session that will see all US stores hold a three-hour meeting for every employee. While it hasn't been confirmed what the meeting will be about, "retail workers believe these meetings will be when training takes place and sales procedures will be discussed." New inventory racks and backroom equipment are then expected to begin appearing in stores that week.

This all applies to the United States of course, but Gurman also believes that Apple is looking ahead to launching the Vision Pro headset in China, the United Kingdom, and Canada sooner rather than later. Apple had previously said that an international launch would come later in 2024 without naming which countries would receive the headset first.