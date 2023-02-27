Honor's flagship foldable, with impressive displays and heaps of horsepower, is finally coming to a global audience.

Alongside the all-new Honor Magic 5, Honor also announced the global launch of its impressive foldable flagship, the Magic Vs.

This is the first time that the brand has launched one of its foldable designs outside of China, and fans are understandably excited.

As we found out when we tested the Chinese version, the Honor Magic Vs is a no-compromise folding powerhouse.

It's just 12.9mm thick and weighs in at 267 grams. Despite this, it packs a beefy 5000 mAh battery along with a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Magic Vs has a self-developed gearless hinge, that reduces weight and complexity while increasing durability. The phone is rated for an impressive 400,000 folds, which equates to 100 folds per day for 10 years straight.

There's no gap when the device is folded, and the clever hinge design makes the crease less noticeable in use.

On the outside, you get a 120Hz 6.45-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Internally, it has a 90Hz 7.9-inch display with a 2272 x 1984 resolution. The phone features 1920Hz PWM dimming, which is the fastest dimming speed achieved on a foldable device to date.

The Magic Vs has some impressive cameras, too, with a triple camera array on the rear. The star of the show is the formidable 54MP Sony IMX800 module, and that's backed up by a 50MP ultra-wide/macro and an 8MP 3x telephoto.

The phone comes with a 66W Honor SuperCharge wall adapter to get you juiced up in a flash, though it seems wireless charging is missing from this model.

The Magic VS runs Honor MagicOS 7.1, based on Android 13. This operating system has some handy features to make the most of the sizable display, including Smart Multi-window and App Extender, which helps you multi-task across multiple applications.

The Honor Magic Vs international version will be available in either Cyan or Black colour options, but the exact release date and availability are yet to be announced.