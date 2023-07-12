In a world where more and more flagship phones seem to fold in the middle, it was only a matter of time until it happened - and it's the Honor Magic V2 that did it. Foldable phones are now so thin they might be mistaken for normal smartphones.

Oh, and they're impossibly light, too. Or at least the Magic V2 is. The figures have it weighing in at just 231 grams which is lighter than the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S23 Ultra, in case you were wondering. It's also thinner than the foldable competition at just 9.9mm thick and in reality that could make this thing look almost as if it isn't a foldable phone at all. It really could be mistaken for being a normal phone that's a little portly around the middle.

Hey good lookin'

In terms of specifications, there's plenty to get excited about here. The 6.43-inch outer display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2376 x 1060 resolution as well as a maximum brightness of 2,500 nits. On the inside, buyers will find a 7.92-inch 120Hz foldable display with a 2344 x 2156 resolution. It doesn't go as bright as the outer one, as you'd expect, but this display manages 1,600 nits.

Honor

On the inside, Honor has gone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as well as a 5,000mAh battery that also supports 66W fast charging. A maximum of 16GB of RAM is joined by up to 1TB of storage, too.

In terms of cameras, a triple-lens system starts with a 50-megapixel main shooter. That's joined by another 50-megapixel sensor, this time for ultrawide duties with a final 20-megapixel sensor rounding out things and taking care of telephoto shots. A pair of 16-megapixel selfie cameras can be found up front.

Honor

International pricing and availability aren't clear right now, but it'll start at ¥8,999 (or around $1,250) when it lands in China on 27 July. We can hope for an international launch, but even if there isn't one Honor has done something important with the Magic V2 - it's shown that foldables can be thin and light after all.

For those in China, Black, Gold, and Silk Purple colors will be offered while a Silk Black option will come with a special vegan leather rear.

This unveiling comes just prior to what is going to be a big day for foldables. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 during an event on 26 July and expectations are already high that they'll be worth the wait.