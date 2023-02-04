Apple's HomePod mini 2 might arrive sooner than we had been told to expect if a new report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo turns out to be on the money.

Apple recently refreshed its bigger HomePod 2 but a previous report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that we shouldn't expect Apple to launch a new HomePod mini any time soon. In fact, it was said that Apple wasn't actively working on a refreshed HomePod mini at all. Now, a newer report claims otherwise.

In that report, Ming-Chi Kuo says that he expects mass shipments of the second-generation HomePod mini to begin in the second half of 2024 — a far cry from Gurman's claim that Apple wasn't working on anything.

Kuo says that Goertek is the supplier that has secured the orders for the new product, suggesting that the process of choosing suppliers and finalising product plans is well underway.

The current HomePod mini has been on sale for more than two years and the only change during that has been the release of some additional colours. Internally, nothing has changed beyond Apple enabling the existing temperature and humidity sensors via a software update.

Apple's recently refreshed HomePod doesn't include any new features or capabilities that made the HomePod mini seem dated, suggesting Apple doesn't need to rush out a revamped model. The second half of 2024 is of course a long way away and it's possible we will see a new HomePod around that time also.