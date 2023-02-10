The original HomePod was a nightmare to take apart but the new one is much better for people who need to repair it.

The new HomePod 2 is much easier to take apart than its predecessor according to a new report by the people who dismantle things for a living.

While the original HomePod was known for being difficult to repair due to the fact that taking it apart was so difficult, it seems that Apple greatly improved matters with the second-generation model.

The folks at iFixit were there with a teardown when the first HomePod arrived four years ago and were quick to note that it was impossible to take apart without breaking it further - making it particularly troublesome to repair. However, a new iFixit video teardown of the updated model shows that there is much less glue involved, with screws used to hold parts together instead.

The lack of glue means that the HomePod 2 is much easier to take apart without breaking, something that immediately makes the speaker more likely to be repaired and less likely to find its way into a bin.

Drastically increased repairability aside, the naked HomePod 2 didn't have any major secrets to give up. The iFixit video shows exactly what we'd expect to find inside Apple's new smart speaker - Apple S7 chip, a display, and a power supply. The five tweeters are also present and correct as is a rather big and powerful subwoofer.

The HomePod 2 is now available to buy for £299 / $299 while the HomePod mini also remains available for purchase. We reviewed the HomePod 2 and found it to sound great, even if it wasn't the best-sounding one we've come across.

However, as is the case with all HomePods, Siri continues to let the speaker down. If you're looking for great sound, you're good to go. But if it's the smarts that make you want a smart speaker there are other, and better, options to be had from Google and Amazon.