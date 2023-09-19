Key Takeaways The Google Pixel Watch 2 is set to be unveiled at Google's October event, and new leaks suggest upgraded sensors and features, including an electrodermal activity sensor for stress management and tracking.

The Pixel Watch 2 may borrow the Fitbit Sense 2's skin temperature sensor, which could be used to measure wrist temperature and potentially track menstrual cycles.

The upgraded Personal Safety feature of the Pixel Watch 2 may work in tandem with car crash detection on Pixel phones, displaying core medical information on the watch for emergency responders, and also include Emergency Sharing for location sharing with emergency contacts.

We're expecting Google to announce the Pixel Watch 2 in a couple of weeks and the company has been teasing it alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. But while information about the new phones has been leaking relatively readily, details on the updated Pixel Watch haven't been quite so forthcoming. Until now.

This latest leak potentially confirms a number of new features and sensors including more borrowing of technology from Fitbit, specifically the rather excellent Fitbit Sense 2.

Getting a sense of new sensors

With the Pixel Watch 2 now set to be officially unveiled at Google's 4 October event, a new 9to5Google report seems to have outed a number of new features and sensors, kicking off with upgraded sensors. That's expected to include an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor which will enable new stress management and tracking capabilities.

The Pixel Watch 2 is also now expected to borrow the Fitbit Sense 2's skin temperature sensor. That'll allow users to measure their wrist's temperature on demand, but it'll go even further. "One potential use for skin temperature sensing is to help track menstrual cycles, as seen on the Galaxy Watch 5/6, but our sources couldn’t confirm whether the Pixel Watch 2 would match that capability," the report notes.

The Pixel Watch 2 is also expected to feature a notable upgrade to the original model's Personal Safety feature. That feature allows people to call for help by pressing the crown five times, but the updated version will go beyond that if this report turns out to be accurate.

"First, the Pixel Watch 2 will work in tandem with the car crash detection feature available on Pixel phones," 9to5Google explains. "When a crash has been detected by your phone, your core medical information will be displayed on your watch so that emergency responders can easily find it."

The Pixel Watch 2 will also gain Emergency Sharing, a feature that will allow people to share their location with emergency contacts. The feature won't require a phone to be nearby - so long as the Pixel Watch 2 has LTE support and a data plan.

Finally, the report claims that "Google is preparing to reintroduce translation features for Wear OS as part of the Pixel Watch 2 launch," adding that "this likely won’t take the form of a dedicated Google Translate app." Instead, it's thought that Google Assistant's interpreter mode will be used.

With the Google event now just a couple of weeks away we'll find out soon enough whether all of this is accurate. And with the Pixel Watch proving to be one of the best Wear OS smartwatches around, we can't wait to see what Google has been cooking up.