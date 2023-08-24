Key Takeaways The Pixel 8a's specs have potentially leaked ahead of its release, revealing it may feature an underclocked Tesnor G3 chipset, Mali-G715 GPU, and 8GB of RAM.

The Geekbench result suggests that the Pixel 8a is being tested with Android 14, but additional details regarding the device are currently scarce.

While these leaked Geekbench results should be taken with caution, it is likely that more leaks will occur as the launch of the Pixel 8a approaches.

Google might not be expected to announce the Pixel 8 devices for a couple of months yet but the Pixel 8a isn't likely to arrive until much later, likely the middle of 2024. And that makes it all the more interesting that its specs appear to have leaked well ahead of time thanks to a Geekbench result posted online.

Geekbench leaks aren't all that uncommon, but this one seems to have happened much earlier than usual. It's listed as a Google Akita, with that already thought to be the codename Google is using for the budget handset. It's important to remember from the outset that these Geekbench results can be faked, but this one does still warrant checking out because it appears to confirm a few things relating to the specifications of what could be Google's next budget device.

CPU, software, and RAM

The Geekbench result was spotted by MySmartPrice and appears to show that the Pixel 8a will come with an underclocked version of the Tensor G3 chipset from Google. That chip will be joined by a Mali-G715 GPU, it appears, while the handset tested appears to have 8GB of RAM. It isn't clear whether all Pixel 8a models will have that much memory, however.

Moving on, the Pixel 8a is currently being tested with Android 14 installed so we can expect that to be what it ships with, but few other details are available at the moment. The Geekbench test was run on 24 August and posted a single-core score of 1218 and a multi-core score of 3175.

In comparison, the current budget Pixel, the Pixel 7a, comes with Google's Tesnor G2 chip and 8GB of RAM.

Again, it's important to remember that these Geekbench entries can't necessarily be taken as gospel but it's all that we have to go on right now. With such a long lead time before the Pixel 8a is expected to launch, we can surely expect there to be more leaks between now and then. It'll be interesting to see how they match up with what we're seeing here.