When it comes to limited edition watches there are plenty to choose from but the newly announced G-Shock Cracked Mud Mudmaster is a great addition to any collection.

Carrying the pithy Casio name GWG-2000CR-1A, this model is available in limited numbers right now, although we haven't been told just how limited those numbers are. We do know other details though, like the price - the Cracked Mud Mudmaster will set you back £749 which is a lot. But it might just be worth every penny, especially for the G-Shock fans out there.

Toughness personified

The G-Shock aesthetic is a tried and tested one and while it might not be everyone's cup of tea, it's respected worldwide. Wearers of high-end watches with the likes of Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Panerai have also been known to have a "beater" G-Shock in their collection. And this is a model that they might want to add to that collection.

G-Shock

G-Shock's new watch features "an intriguing crack pattern across the strap and bezel evoking a captivating fracture effect," according to the marketing blurb and it's hard to disagree. The forged carbon bezel is joined by dust-proof cylindrical pushers and the large dial is just begging to be read.

The GWG-2000CR-1A doesn't just look the part, though. This limited edition watch comes with a built-in compass, altimeter, and barometer as well as atomic timekeeping for split-second accuracy worldwide. Other features include support for five daily alarms, an auto calendar function, and 200 metres water resistance. A countdown timer and illuminated display are also offered. Shock resistance is a given here, while the watch can also be charged using the built-in Tough Solar feature so you can charge your watch with the sun.

G-Shock

If all of that sounds like something that you'd like to add to your own collection, Panarais notwithstanding, you can pick one up direct from the G-Shock website right now. Just make sure that you do it soon - the watch is still available at the time of writing, but there is no telling how long that will remain the case.