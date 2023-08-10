When it comes to limited edition watches there are plenty to choose from but the newly announced G-Shock Cracked Mud Mudmaster is a great addition to any collection.
Carrying the pithy Casio name GWG-2000CR-1A, this model is available in limited numbers right now, although we haven't been told just how limited those numbers are. We do know other details though, like the price - the Cracked Mud Mudmaster will set you back £749 which is a lot. But it might just be worth every penny, especially for the G-Shock fans out there.
Toughness personified
The G-Shock aesthetic is a tried and tested one and while it might not be everyone's cup of tea, it's respected worldwide. Wearers of high-end watches with the likes of Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Panerai have also been known to have a "beater" G-Shock in their collection. And this is a model that they might want to add to that collection.
G-Shock's new watch features "an intriguing crack pattern across the strap and bezel evoking a captivating fracture effect," according to the marketing blurb and it's hard to disagree. The forged carbon bezel is joined by dust-proof cylindrical pushers and the large dial is just begging to be read.
The GWG-2000CR-1A doesn't just look the part, though. This limited edition watch comes with a built-in compass, altimeter, and barometer as well as atomic timekeeping for split-second accuracy worldwide. Other features include support for five daily alarms, an auto calendar function, and 200 metres water resistance. A countdown timer and illuminated display are also offered. Shock resistance is a given here, while the watch can also be charged using the built-in Tough Solar feature so you can charge your watch with the sun.
If all of that sounds like something that you'd like to add to your own collection, Panarais notwithstanding, you can pick one up direct from the G-Shock website right now. Just make sure that you do it soon - the watch is still available at the time of writing, but there is no telling how long that will remain the case.