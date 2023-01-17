Disney has released key art and a great trailer for the new series of The Mandalorian.

Pedro Pascal is a busy boy. Not only is he garnering masses of praise for his portrayal of Joel in HBO's The Last of Us, he's about to hit Disney+ once more as The Mandalorian returns.

Season 3 of the hit Star Wars TV series will premiere on 1 March 2023 and, thanks to a new, full trailer, it is shaping up very nicely indeed.

Now that Din Djarin (Pascal) has reunited with Grogu, he has his heart set on travelling to Mandalore to regain his status as a Mandalorian. This will see him come across old allies and enemies, plus a whole load of new ones along the way.

The series will last for eight episodes, released weekly and directed by a number of industry luminaries, including Bryce Dallas Howard. Even the great Carl Weathers (who also plays Greef Karga in the show) will once again take the helm for an episode (having directed The Siege in season 2). Jon Favreau continues as showrunner/lead writer.

Disney has also released a number of stills from the show, which you can see below.

7 Images The Mandalorian season 3 (Disney)

It's particularly exciting to learn that Giancarlo Esposito also returns as Mando's nemesis, Moff Gideon. While Katee Sackhoff will again slip into the armour of Bo-Katan Kryz.

The show's third season will not be the last as Disney has confirmed that a fourth is in pre-production. However, before that appears, two additional spin-offs are coming to Disney+ this year.

Ahsoka focuses on the Jedi Ahsoka Tano, who appeared in The Mandalorian season 2. She's also a popular character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and will be played once more by Rosario Dawson.

In addition, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2023. It too is set in the same timeline as The Mandalorian. but relatively little is known about it at present. We do know that British actor Jude Law will play a leading role, though. While two teenagers been cast as other lead characters, although we are yet to find out their names.

