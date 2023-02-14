Ezra Miller plays the titular character, Barry Allen/The Flash, and is joined by a star-studded cast. Here's everything else you need to know.

The Flash is a popular DC character about to make his cinematic debut (in a film called The Flash, naturally). It's based on the Flashpoint event from DC Comics and follows the story of Barry Allen as he travels back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, only to create a multiverse. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 movie, The Flash.

After several delays, The Flash will finally release in cinemas in the US and the UK on 16 June 2023. A streaming release date has yet to be announced, but will likely land around October. Pocket-lint will update this guide when we know more.

The Flash will be the second DC film to release this year, following Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

The Flash (2023): Where to stream

While Warner Bros has made some of its recent films available in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, it's been sticking to a more typical release model since 2022, with most films taking at least three months to land on the streaming platform after premiering in cinemas. If The Flash is a success, it likely won’t hit streaming until October 2023 at the earliest.

The Flash (2023)

The Flash (2023): Cast

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, who previously directed the IT films and Mama. Christina Hodson, who wrote Birds of Prey, and Joby Harold, who wrote Army of the Dead, both penned the script.

Ezra Miller plays the titular character, Barry Allen/The Flash, and is joined by a star-studded cast, including Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso, and Luke Brandon Field also star in the film in unknown roles.

The Flash (2023): Trailers

The first official trailer for The Flash premiered on 12 February 2023 during Super Bowl LVII. It teases Michael Keaton's highly anticipated return as Batman, and it confirms the return of Michael Shannon's General Zod and Ben Affleck's Batman, as well as the cinematic debut of Sasha Calle's Supergirl. It's a nearly 3-minute long trailer you can watch above.

The Flash (2023): Is it in the DCEU?

The Flash is set within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It shares continuity with Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Aquaman, Shazam, Birds of Prey, Black Adam, and The Suicide Squad. It is not connected to The Batman or Joker, which exist in their own universes.

