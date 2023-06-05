The Nothing Phone (1) was a popular handset in the territories that were allowed to buy it, and with the Nothing Phone (2) set to debut in the United States very soon indeed, expectations are high. We're learning more about the confirmed but as-yet unannounced handset as the days pass and now we might have been given our first proper look at it as well.

It's fair to say that the Phone (1) had a distinctive look, despite being iPhone-like in some aspects. Around the back, it was all-new of course, with the light show making the entire phone stand out in a crowded market. We'd expected that to roll over to the Phone (2) and sure enough, the first renders show just that. And they show a whole lot more including an overall look that might be familiar to some.

A little bit of iPhone 6, a lot of Samsung

The new renders come courtesy of Smartpix in collaboration with leaker OnLeaks, or Steve H.McFly as some might know him. They're high resolution and give us a great look at what we're told the new phone will look like - complete with that light show around the back.

Where things might look familiar is the rounded edges that are present in these renders. To some eyes, you can see something similar to the iPhone 6s of yesteryear or, depending on which rumor you believe, the iPhone 15 Pro. To others, there is more than a little bit of Samsung's Galaxy phones in there as well. The subtle curve going on absolutely reminds us of Samsung's designs. "The back of the Nothing Phone 2 features a subtle curve, similar to a 2.5D design," Smartpix reports. "This curvature adds a sleek and ergonomic feel to the phone, improving comfort during handling." The same appears to be the case for the front, too.

Smartpix x OnLeaks

But regardless of who or what Nothing has drawn its inspiration from, we can all surely agree that this is one handsome phone. Assuming these renders are legitimate, of course.

We see few reasons to think that they won't be, of course. OnLeaks has been leaking these kinds of renders for years now, and the phone looks similar enough to the Phone (1) to make sense without being a carbon copy.

As for specifications, we're already expecting the Phone (2) to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of Ram and 256GB of storage on offer. A 4,700mAh battery is also thought to be included, too.