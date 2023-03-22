In many ways, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are Android's equivalent to the AirPods Pro. They pair easily, offer active noise cancellation and sound great.

This means that they're very easy to recommend to any Android user in the market for some true wireless earbuds.

What makes them more tempting, though, is when they're offered at a discount. And that's something that's happening right now.

Google Google Pixel Buds Pro Google Fast Pair and Assistant make these earbuds a delight to live with. Plus, they sound superb and cancel unwanted noise with ease, which is exactly what you want from a set of wireless earbuds. They're on offer at a great price in both the UK and US. $150 on Amazon (US) £131 on Amazon (UK)

At Amazon in the US, you can save a whopping $50 off the usual selling price, bringing the Google Pixel Buds Pro down to just $149.99.

What's more, for our UK readers, the Coral colourway can be snagged for just £133 on Amazon. A great price, so long as you're on board with the colour. The more subtle options have a smaller discount, currently selling for £154.

Theres are some of the lowest prices that we've seen outside of major sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday, so if you're keen on a set, we'd advise jumping on it quickly.

The Pixel Buds Pro offer 7 hours of battery life with ANC turned on, and 20 hours including the charging case. When you have ANC turned off, this jumps up to 11 hours, or 31 with the case.

Charging can be done with USB-C, or with a Qi-compatible charger. This means that if you have a Pixel phone, you can charge your buds from your phone with reverse wireless charging, which is super convenient.

We tested them for months and found that the sound performance was great overall. The buds offer a nice neutral sound and its backed by solid ANC performance, making them a great companion for a daily commute.