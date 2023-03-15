Will Samsung announce the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) or won't it? That's a question that very few seem to have a concrete answer to. Now, a new report appears to suggest that yes, a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is going to be a thing. And what's more, it claims to know when it'll actually ship as well.

Samsung has already given us the rest of the lineup of course, with the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra all now available to buy around the globe. But it's the Galaxy S23 FE that's getting a lot of attention right now.

We'd been told that perhaps there won't be a Galaxy S23 FE at all this year, but a new report suggests that isn't the case after all. Citing supply chain sources, Korean media claims that the phone will be ready to ship in Q4 2023.

SamMobile picked up the report which suggests that Samsung's suppliers intend to start mass-producing components for the unannounced phone in the third quarter of 2023, ready for that fourth-quarter release.

At this point, it's difficult to know what to make of that given the conflicting information we've seen in recent weeks. But the idea of a Fan Edition model is always one that goes down well with people who want much of the flagship experience but don't want to spend flagship money. For example, it's thought that the Galaxy S23 FE could sell for around the same $449 starting price as the Galaxy A54.

In terms of what people will get for their money, it's thought that a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be the chip of choice, powering an AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. By comparison, the rest of the Galaxy S23 lineup uses Qualcomm's current flagship, the speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Beyond that, specifications for the new phone that might not actually happen are, predictably, unknown.