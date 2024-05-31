Key Takeaways Phone cases have evolved from basic protection to fashion statements, reflecting personal style and personality.

Amazon has replaced mall kiosks as the go-to place for a wide variety of phone case options for all phone models.

The materials used for phone cases have shifted from just plastic to include silicone, TPU, and even sustainable options like recycled materials.

The very first mobile phone came out in 1973, though that brick of a device definitely didn't need a case. Even the first consumer model in 1983 was not case-compatible, and for years after, phones were extremely durable, largely thanks to the tiny screens. Fast-forward to 2007 and the first iPhone, which was a screen-dominated device. The larger screen meant it was more fragile, though, so phone cases quickly followed the introduction of that iconic device.

This article was produced in partnership with Supcase, but its contents were not shown to the company beforehand. All content is written independently and meets Pocket-lint's stringent editorial standards.

The glory days of the mall

Learn to say no to all the kiosks

I'm definitely dating myself here, but I remember the days when the only way to get a phone case was to head to the mall. In fact, walking the long maze of a mall's hallways led to kiosk after kiosk filled to the brim with phone cases. If you so much as slowed down a step, someone working the kiosk would be there to ask you if you wanted to buy a new phone case and touting how great theirs were. If you had your phone out, the chances were even greater that you'd get stopped. The key, if you didn't actually want a phone case, was to avoid eye contact and walk quickly.

Choosing the right case was just as important as selecting the right song to reflect your mood for your MySpace profile.

The first phone cases focused on protection and nothing more, but very quickly, cases sprouted up that served as fashion statements. Lots had extra bits and bobs to add personality to your case, so everyone knew what you were about just by looking at your phone case. Choosing the right case was just as important as selecting the right song to reflect your mood for your MySpace profile.

Amazon has replaced the mall

No more awkward encounters, even more choices

Luckily (for me, at least), the days of awkwardly turning down kiosk workers for phone cases are over. We may have moved away from mall phone case kiosks, but Amazon has carved out a virtual niche with fun cases and names to match. The list of options is seemingly endless, no matter what type of phone you have. Plus, instead of relying on the word of some worker in a mall, you can read reviews from people who have used the case to determine if it's all it's cracked up to be.

There are still plenty of fashion- and personality-forward cases, along with very utilitarian options for those of us who tend to frequently put our phones in harm's way. The materials of phone cases have shifted, though. It used to be that cases were only made from plastic. Now, you'll frequently see silicone and TPU. There are even a good number of sustainable options like recycled materials or plant-based cases.

Your phone case can now keep your phone safe while showcasing some style, giving us all the best of both worlds. Plus, as phones have evolved with upgraded camera lenses, larger screens, and even taking it back to a nostalgic flip design, cases have become arguably more important in terms of protecting a $1000 device -- not to mention elevating your mirrior selfie aesthetic.

A small example of a clickable kiosk

Just as shopping spaces have evolved from a mall-specific kiosk to a virtual hub, brands such as OtterBox, Supcase, and dBrand have been entirely dedicated to developing quality phone accessories. Below are some of our favorites.

